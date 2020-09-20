Reader ‘s opinion Obligation to employ companies receiving state aid

Unemployment benefits an obligation to apply for a certain number of jobs per month from 2022 is planned for the unemployed receiving. The aim of this reform is to create about 10,000 new additional employees (HS 16.9.). However, getting a job is not always up to the unemployed. Finding a job can be quite challenging, even if you want to.

Here is one solution: just as the unemployed are activated to look for work, companies receiving state support could be activated to provide work. They could be required to use, for example, 5% of the state aid they receive for the employment of the unemployed. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy (MEE) estimates that tax subsidies and direct subsidies in 2019 amounted to almost EUR 5 billion. Five percent of that is 250 million. It would probably employ quite a few. With the reduced VAT rate and other tax benefits, business support was estimated by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy at almost EUR 9 billion. Five percent of it would already employ so many that the government’s goal would probably be achieved.

Aki Sirpi

Helsinki

