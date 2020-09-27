Reader ‘s opinion Obesity is not eliminated by taxation

It is impossible to transform the tax system into an instrument for promoting public health beyond the strict taxation of alcohol and tobacco.

Healthcare professionals have begun to call for a new health-based tax, as overweight and obesity and related HS Opinion 26.9.). It is proposed that the tax burden increase as the sugar, salt or fat content of the product increases and that a study group be set up as soon as possible to prepare the matter.

Taxation can have health policy objectives, which is reflected above all in the strict taxation of alcohol and tobacco. More broadly, it is impossible to transform the tax system into an instrument for promoting public health. Taxes on sugar, salt and fat are not possible. Since the idea of ​​these taxes suddenly sounds smart, a lot of research has been done on the issue in different countries. However, OECD countries do not currently have separate taxes on sugar, salt or fat. There was some kind of fat tax in Denmark at the beginning of the century, but it was abandoned.

Studies have also been carried out in Finland. For example, Secretary of State Martti Hetemäki the tax working group led by in 2010 the introduction of health taxes. Thus, tax policy research data exists and shows that there are far too many practical problems with a health-based tax such as the one proposed.

When proposing avant-garde new taxes, it should first be considered whether a new tax is legally possible in the EU. Most of the time it is not. For example, the confectionery tax, which included a health policy element, had to be abolished from the beginning of 2017 because the EU Commission reported that the tax was in breach of state aid rules and distorted competition between similar products.

It is quite clear that obesity due to unhealthy eating cannot be taxed. Taxation based on the weight index has been presented mainly in a sense of humor and no special expertise in the operation of the tax system is required to combat such a tax.

There are many nasty things in the world that taxation cannot combat. Eating a lot of sugar, salt and fat are among these phenomena.

When a new health-based tax is not possible, no investigation team is needed.

Heikki Niskakangas

Professor Emeritus of Tax Law

