Reader ‘s opinion Obesity is also treated effectively during a pandemic

Pseudonym Slimmer (HS Opinion 15.3.) is concerned about the downsizing of obesity treatment. He asked where to get help with weight management after the City of Helsinki has canceled group treatments due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Our own patients at the Obesity Center in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) have also expressed concern that although it has long been difficult to get help to treat obesity, the situation has worsened significantly over the past year.

We understand the tight situation of health care providers in this time of coronavirus, but we also want to point out that there are several different options for treating obesity with quite small resources.

As facial treatments dwindle, digitalisation fortunately gives us great new opportunities to provide effective treatment. Husin Weight Management House’s digital treatment of obesity, Health Weight Loss Coaching, is a year-long referral treatment that is effective for both the patient and the payer, ie the patient’s home community.

At the Hus Obesity Center, the entire range of treatments has also been fully utilized during the coronavirus period, so that digital and face-to-face lifestyle coaching and surgical treatment form a cohesive whole, complementing each other. The Center for Obesity has kept obesity groups at a distance for about a year, and new hybrid treatments are constantly being developed.

We are committed to supporting the municipalities in our area in the treatment of obesity by training and providing a network of professionals to revitalize work in these difficult times. We hope that the municipalities will take up this offer. We also hope that no person seeking treatment for obesity will be left without treatment. Access to care is in the interests of both the individual and society.

Kirsi Pietiläinen

professor, chief physician

Laura Suojanen

development manager

Anne Juuti

department chief physician

Hus Obesity Center, University of Helsinki, Obesity Research Unit

