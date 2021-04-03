Reader ‘s opinion Now would be a great time to learn how to cook with your family

Coronavirus pandemic has brought us back to basics. The joy of life must be found up close. Now would be a great time to learn how to cook with your family. Thanks to my own mother, I got into the kitchen when I was little and got excited about cooking.

I got lunch for my life, which I now enjoy every day. When I then started my own family, my kitchen skills naturally passed on to my own children.

In the home kitchen, tinkering and eating together are a big part of family life and welding together. At the same time, children learn to eat healthier, use raw materials creatively (sometimes through mistake) and reflect on what is good for themselves and the planet. And maybe a kitchen spark can even lead to a profession, as happened to my own child. Not to scorch in the corona but to make it from a stew!

Olli Freese

startup entrepreneur, Helsinki

