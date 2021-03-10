Reader ‘s opinion Now it would make sense to suppress the coronavirus and save the summer

Teasing from month to month doesn’t serve anyone.

Different coronavirus variants are now spreading effectively. Epidemic management seems to be sinking deeper and deeper into governance.

The hybrid strategy did not prove effective enough to curb the epidemic, and the power departments are becoming increasingly younger. Vaccines have been available more slowly than expected and the situation is prolonging. Healthcare is being tested even without the realization of the worst threats. Citizens are tired of tinkering, and the pockets of many have been emptied.

The inequality of restrictions also weighs. Some have endured a year without work without seeing their loved ones and locked in their homes. Others live just like before the coronavirus epidemic. As fatigue increases, the new recommendations are hardly followed as before, and loopholes in restrictions are exploited.

The prevailing epidemic is affecting all sectors of society, but the crisis and the associated uncertainty have hit the event and cultural sectors, among others, particularly hard. For example, according to studies commissioned by the Event Industry Association, the crisis has reduced the turnover of companies in the event industry by more than 80 percent and the losses in 2020 are estimated at EUR 1.9 billion, and there is no immediate improvement.

The whole of society suffers from living in the shadow of the coronavirus, and the longer the torture lasts. The most sensible action in this situation would be to suppress the coronavirus in Finland, ie to resolutely push the incidence of infections close to zero. Last summer, the disease was suppressed from the ground, so the scenario is not impossible as long as the control measures are lasting enough long enough. After the first phase, suppression is maintained through effective testing, tracing and isolation, and ensuring that the virus stops at the boundaries.

If action is taken immediately, we would have time to hammer the disease down further for the summer. In that case, we could also spend the summer at events. Relaxed, on the terraces and hugging friends. Business would recover. Suppression would allow for the successful implementation of an enhanced hybrid strategy until population-level immunity is achieved through vaccination.

In practice, this only requires us to have the courage to acknowledge the suppression of the virus as the only option and to put in place the planned restrictions immediately, to communicate them clearly and to accept that there is still time to cope. End-to-month tearing will ultimately not serve anyone, least of all those who become seriously ill or those who lose their livelihoods. Choose the path of the least nuisance, take another moment and look to the summer.

Aino Kivi

theater director, author

Johanna Elovaara

assistant director, choreographer

Jukka Koskela

Specialist, Hus, Clinical Researcher, Academy of Finland, Finnish Institute for Molecular Medicine (FIMM)

Thomas Brand

Coordinator of the Working Group on Getting Rid of the Corona

