Reader ‘s opinion Now it came to me: How do I organize a first-class summer vacation?

Should my husband and I chain our own vacations so that we parents are not on vacation at all at the same time but take turns on vacation?

Soon my child is facing a two and a half month summer vacation where about half the time I have to come up with something to do or get someone to look after the child for my working day.

I have four weeks of summer vacation, my husband five. Do we chain our vacation in such a way that we parents are not on vacation at all at the same time but take turns on vacation? Do we knock relatives to look after the child? The little brother, who is thankfully still in early childhood education, is on vacation with his parents for five weeks, so he’s an easy case.

Does it sound familiar? This same twist occurs in every family of a child attending primary school before the summer holidays.

We ended up with a solution where the first grader goes to camp for two weeks (quite expensive, not everyone can afford it) and then has two weeks hopefully with relatives. Then begins a family joint four-week vacation. When I myself return to work, the man is on holiday for a week with the children. After that, there are three more days left in August before school starts, and that time has not yet been planned.

Personally, I dare not take more than four weeks of vacation in the summer in order to save vacation days for later school holidays, because schoolchildren still have autumn holidays, Christmas holidays and ski holidays that need to be considered.

So the question arises, why in the world do schoolchildren have such long vacations? Who does such a person serve? Not my own timid first-graders, at least not. She doesn’t dare and doesn’t want to be home alone, and I still don’t dare leave her with a guy at home unattended. Does the child go to friends? My own mother was at home during my school days. Should another parent still stay home today so that the child can take a vacation?

Some parents resolve the issue by doing telecommuting. The children are then on that side at home. I am an early childhood teacher in kindergarten, and my husband is a civil engineer. Neither of us can do telecommuting, so for us, this too won’t solve the issue.

I have always wondered why school holidays could not be distributed more evenly throughout the year. For example, each month would include a week’s vacation.

As a teacher of early childhood education, I also don’t understand the logic of how a child changes so much in one year. In early childhood education and pre-school education, children on the early childhood side usually only have four or five weeks of leave in the summer (Note! Compulsory leave in early childhood education is only two weeks of leave throughout the year). When a child then becomes a first-grader, there is suddenly more than double the amount of leave.

Tired of thinking about summer holidays, I promise to vote in the next election for one who promises to make schoolchildren’s summer holidays somehow more sensible.

Sari Kemppainen

early childhood teacher and mother, Vantaa

