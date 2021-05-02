Reader ‘s opinion No traffic deaths should be accepted

Road safety has been promoting a zero vision of road safety for years.

Pertti Törmälä asked rightly after the accident news (HS Opinion 25.4.), which is the value of human life in urban transport.

The value of life is priceless. Road safety has been promoting a zero vision of road safety for years. It states that the transport system must be built in such a way that no one has to die or be seriously injured in traffic. This safety vision is also mentioned in the national transport system plan guiding future transport solutions. As a society, we must strive for ever better road safety – every day.

According to the Accident Information Institute, there were a total of 22 fatal heavy traffic accidents in which a deterrent contributed to the occurrence of the accident between 2010 and 2019. These accidents killed 17 people on foot and five people on bicycles.

Each of these traffic deaths is too much. These accidents can be prevented in various ways. New solutions are being presented, among other things, in the traffic safety strategy being prepared under the leadership of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, which seeks to find actions through infrastructure, vehicles and human behavior. New means are needed to reach the zero-vision milestone and reduce road deaths by less than half by 2030.

Juha Valtonen

Research Manager, Traffic Safety

