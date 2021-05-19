Reader ‘s opinion No more must be built in the Töölönlahti area

When drawing up new plans, it is essential to ensure that the birds have adequate and peaceful nesting facilities.

Töölönlahti In addition to recreational values, the protection of nature and birds must also be taken into account when drawing up new plans for the Hesperia and Hakasalmi parks.

Töölönlahti is a unique nature area and one of the most popular recreation areas among the townspeople in Helsinki. The key factors behind its popularity are the area’s naturalness and abundant birdlife.

The abundance of the species and the nature experiences of the townspeople are reflected in the bird sightings we made in Töölönlahti, which include, among others, the black grouse, the silkworm, the black cucumber, the whooper swan and the mute swan.

The living conditions of the Töölönlahti birds have been enhanced by natural reedbeds and reedbeds, which attract birds to nest. When drawing up new plans, it is essential to ensure that the birds have adequate and peaceful nesting facilities.

The condition of the old salavas on the beaches has deteriorated alarmingly, but not all the trees should be felled at once because of it. The condition of the stand must be assessed from a tree, and new ones must be planted to replace those that may be felled.

Beaches have also been proposed to be lined with cobblestones so that erosion does not erode the beaches. Petrification would impair the naturalness of the beaches, which is important for birds. Solutions to potential erosion problems must be sought in another way.

No more must be built in the Töölönlahti area. Before approving the park plans, nature conservationists and the Töölö Society must be consulted.

It has come to our attention that a Midsummer Madness Midsummer event is planned for Töölönlahti, for which quite contradictory information has been provided. We are concerned that the opportunity may disrupt the area’s natural peace and bird nesting. This must not happen.

Pertti Salolainen

Minister, Helsinki

Matti Niiranen

Vice Chairman, Töölö Society

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can submit an opinion piece or read the principles of the article at www.hs.fi/kirjoitamielipidekirjoitus/.