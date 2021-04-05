Reader ‘s opinion No discipline is free from ideology

It is essential that the researcher identifies for himself from which nodes in the network he finds himself – and why.

Editorial (HS 3.4.) “The professor’s book reveals the dirty tricks of left-wing radicals“Astonished by his attitude. Professor Antti Hassi’s posthumous combat drug of the 1970s was treated in his memoirs as an “intersectional ideology”, which, after landing in the United States from Finland, now arouses heated feelings in Finnish universities.

The alignment is lame. The heralds of this “intersectional ideology” hardly resemble the organized cadres of the militants, nor do they have the support of party divisions or a control body like the Soviet Union, to which heretics could report in hopes of succulent sanctions.

Even worse, however, the writing confused things by staggering disciplines according to their ideological susceptibility. At the “core of science” is believed to be some reality of empirical facts that becomes more obscure the farther away it is. When it comes to “social, humanistic, and ultimately artistic fields,” ideology finally overturns empiricism.

At the heart of science, however, is not empirics but the researcher who interprets it. The facts and measurement results mean nothing until the researcher has given them meaning and told what conclusions should be drawn from them.

No interpretive process takes place in an ideological vacuum in any discipline. What a researcher decides to study, what methods he or she uses, and what he or she wants to influence with his or her research depends on the researcher’s academic environment, career stage, own values ​​and preferences, social relationships, politics, and need for knowledge. It is essential that the researcher identifies for himself from which nodes in the network he finds himself – and why. This is exactly the dreaded intersectionality.

As a theologian who has done research for decades, I am well aware of how aware a researcher must be of the motives that guide his or her research and the expectations that come from outside. I have learned that the ideal of academic status is not a lack of ideologies but their (self-) critical recognition and ability to analyze.

A few weeks ago, I was involved in running a Queer Theology course for a doctoral program in Gender, Culture, and Society. It did not cherish the purity of ideology but learned to look at old texts from an oblique perspective. Looking at it in this way, ideological structures may appear even where they are not thought to exist.

Martti Nissinen

Professor of Old Testament Exegesis

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.