Reader ‘s opinion New Museum of Architecture and Design in the area of ​​the Säynätsalo plywood factory

A lot of international architectural tourism is already going to Säynätsalo.

UPM The closure of the Kaipola paper mill and the plans to close Neste’s Naantali mill have caused a stir. On the other hand, the fact that UPM closed its 100-year-old plywood plant in Säynätsalo, Jyväskylä, at the end of July has received little public attention.

In the case of Kaipola and Naantali, much has been thought about what to replace. As for Säynätsalo, the answer is clear: the Museum of Architecture and Design, which is now being crammed to the South Shore of Helsinki, must be established in Säynätsalo. There is a municipal house designed by Alvar Aalto and a test house. International architectural tourism is already heading there.

The closure of the plywood factory has opened up a wide area for use. The establishment of the museum would save Säynätsalo’s municipal building, the most internationally known building of modern Finnish architecture, which is now falling empty. It would also enable the implementation of Aalto’s original overall plan.

Design would naturally become part of the museum through the plywood production tradition. Plywood has been a major material in modern furniture. The furniture of the Waves is well known, but Bauhaus and Isokon would also be included.

There are other architecturally significant buildings on the islands: the church, designed by Armas Lindgren and Bertel Liljeqvist, represents a significant turning point in Finnish church architecture. The museum would also give the right value to Wivi Lönn’s works.

An inspiring example is the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. It is built on the former factory site and outside the capital.

State money must be enough for a country other than Helsinki. Now there would be irrefutable reasons for that. Would this not be the most suitable target for funding from the EU Recovery Fund as well?

Risto Krogerus

Rovasti, a former man from Salo

Tapio Lampinen

Professor, Jyväskylä

