Reader ‘s opinion Neon signs disrupt home peace

Laura Rissanen claimed (HS Opinion 21.4.) That the places of outdoor advertisements in Helsinki have been carefully thought out and instructed. This is not the case – or at least the residents ’perspective on placement is completely forgotten. I actually had to move out of the apartment Linnankoski From the street, the city erected in front of the illuminated my window. City officials cared little for the opinions of the area’s residents. Frustrated, I continue to watch Helsinki continue to destroy the peace of the first floor residents around the city by placing ads just a few meters from the windows.

We Helsinki residents should have the right to live in our city without ads being flashed directly into our living rooms. Hopefully, new courageous decision-makers will dare to put the well-being and well-being of residents ahead of the endless profit-seeking of multinational outdoor advertising companies.

Joonas Hirn

Helsinki

