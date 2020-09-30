Reader ‘s opinion Nature can be our ally

In order to halt the impoverishment of nature, 30% of the earth’s surface must be protected.

Last over the decades, many indicators of sustainability have turned in the right direction, but the impoverishment of nature has continued at an alarming rate. According to an UN expert report, this threatens the achievement of all sustainable development goals.

Fortunately, the issue has come to the fore: a summit will now be held at the UN on Wednesday to address the need to halt the impoverishment of nature in order to promote sustainable development. The meeting will provide an opportunity for heads of state and other decision-makers to raise the level of ambition.

The “etkot” of Wednesday’s biodiversity meeting was held on Monday at the Leaders ’Event for Nature and People. More than 60 countries, including Finland, gave their support to halting the impoverishment of nature.

The news of the support of Finland and other countries is, of course, good. However, promises alone are not enough, as swift and ambitious action is now needed. In order to halt the impoverishment of nature, 30% of the earth’s surface must be protected. In addition, the consumption of natural resources must be significantly reduced.

Legislation – both international and national – is a pillar of this sustainable transition. The Finnish government is in a good position to reverse the course right now, as several environmentally critical laws are being reformed at the same time. Among other things, the Nature Conservation Act, the Climate Act, the Land Use and Construction Act and the Mining Act are being reformed.

Finland is also preparing development policy guidelines for the election period, which must take into account the protection of the environment and biodiversity.

Biodiversity is a prerequisite for all life. By protecting biodiversity, we also protect all things that enable human life, health and well-being – for example, species that allow clean water, breathable air, food and medicine.

Vibrant nature is our safety net and our ally.

Liisa Rohweder

Secretary General, WWF Finland

