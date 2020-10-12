Reader ‘s opinion Natural values ​​come first in all urban planning

Attitudes are needed from politicians and people responsible for urban land use.

In Helsingin Sanomat construction and biodiversity have been discussed. Cities have traditionally been seen as the kingdom of buildings and pavements. Parks and green areas have been brought into the environment as cherries on top of the cake. The consolidation of large cities is creating further pressure to cut down nature and green spaces from the path of complementary construction. At the same time, biodiversity is impoverishing at an alarming rate globally.

The trend in biodiversity in cities can be significantly changed if biodiversity is taken into account at an early stage in land use planning. When biodiversity is harnessed as a starting point and resource for all planning and construction, it is also possible to preserve the original species and habitats specific to the area, as well as carbon-binding forests and fields. At the same time, the ecosystem services that nature provides us can be maintained and strengthened.

Land use planning and construction is governed by the Land Use and Construction Act. Reform of the law is currently underway. At present, its demand for ecological and social sustainability is far too light and assertive. Implementation will depend on other legislation.

The role of the biologists and ecologists involved in the design work is to ensure that biodiversity is taken into account in the design. This requires a change of attitude on the part of politicians and land managers and a strong desire to prioritize natural values ​​in new and complementary construction. When the network of urban green spaces is adequate, it reduces the pressure to move outdoors to areas reserved for the protection of indigenous nature.

Tarja Ojala

leading expert and biologist, Sweco

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.