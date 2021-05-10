Reader ‘s opinion National vaccine production should be seen as a strategic advantage

The vaccine supply problems seen show how national security interests easily ignore commercial agreements.

In the editorial (HS 27.4.) was foundThat your vaccine production run-up is tolerable to consider. The view is justified, but why has nothing been learned from the past?

Own vaccine production was discontinued in Finland in 2004. The issue was discussed in Parliament in 2009 in the form of a written question. According to the answer, it would take years to set up production, would be expensive and exposed to risks. However, it was stated: “In the future, as biotechnology and other capabilities related to vaccine production develop, it is justified to assess new opportunities.” This rating has not been shown.

Medicines product development projects are long-term and the uncertainty of the results is typical. The investment horizon and risk tolerance of private investors often do not meet these requirements. Therefore, the public body must act as an anchor investor in nationally strategic projects.

The Finnish state is involved in, for example, mining, air and rail transport, the defense equipment industry and plant breeding. Why is our own vaccine production not part of these strategic holdings?

Investing in vaccine production is a different matter than investing in product development. Vaccines can be made by licensing rights from foreign companies. The vaccine supply problems seen show how national security interests easily ignore commercial agreements. Production capacity cannot be reserved in advance from foreign vaccine manufacturers.

Finland has invested significant public funds in health research and product development. However, investments in biotechnology, for example, have not been exploited. Some companies have been sold abroad or lost.

All that was left in Finland was the joy of financing and some acquired product development know-how. Why invest large amounts of capital in development if the results cannot be used for the benefit of our own citizens?

We lack a strategy for important thematic projects and an innovation funding system for them. If in-house vaccine production were seen as a strategic advantage, socio-economic considerations would be used as a basis for directing resources. Funding would be secured on commercial terms. Health security and security of supply require concrete precautionary measures.

Finland there is a lack of an overall view of innovation funding. Ministries do have sector expertise and public funders the ability to assess the business conditions of projects, but they are not seen as a whole. No one owns their own vaccine production. Few are familiar with the biotechnology industry market and the earnings logic of these companies.

Hopefully, from the coronavirus crisis, we will at least learn that there is no room for precautionary measures. However, the next crisis will come.

Kalevi Reijonen

Erkki Pekkarinen

Former CEOs of a biotechnology company operating in Finland

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.