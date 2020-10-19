Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion Naming is difficult because names involve many connections and imaginations

October 19, 2020
Government suggests the creation of welfare areas, but the linguists of the Center for Domestic Languages ​​(Kotus) would prefer to talk about the provinces whose names we already have. Kotus’s criticism of the use of the word welfare in this context is, in my view, quite right, but it also makes no sense for the concept of province to be suddenly changed to another.

Naming is difficult because so many expressions, which seem to be fluent in themselves, involve so many images and connections to previous use.

The area of ​​basic services could be a good and common name for the organizations now sought, if the legislation had not already erred in listing the tasks that seem to form the concept of basic services. All the basic municipal services are not yet included in the scope of “welfare”.

On the other hand, only a few of these fall within the remit of the Minister for Basic Services.

Olli Nykänen

Hyvinkää

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial.

