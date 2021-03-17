Reader ‘s opinion My wife, who moved to Finland, fell into the black hole of integration

Immigration takes at least 4-5 years to start work.

My wife moved to Finland a good year ago. He has completed a three-year college-level kindergarten teacher degree in Russia (not a university but a higher than a vocational school). After graduating, she has worked for almost 20 years as a kindergarten teacher in Russian kindergartens. He has been responsible for groups of 20-30 children, from children of all ages to primary school.

In order to work in a Finnish kindergarten as an early childhood education teacher or babysitter, my wife must first acquire sufficient language skills to be able to study her profession again from the beginning. It means at least 1–2 years of full-time study of the Finnish language, after which he or she is in exactly the same position as a Finnish young person who has finished primary or secondary school. To become a babysitter, she can apply to study at a university as an early childhood teacher (three years) or as a vocational school nursing student (three years).

Immigration therefore takes at least 4-5 years to start work. For the first three years, he is paid an integration allowance, in practice an unemployment allowance, and the rest of the time has to be studied with a study grant. All this time, he loses earned income and the state loses tax revenue.

Some may think that my wife could work in a Russian-speaking kindergarten, which there are from Helsinki. It doesn’t go faster, but the requirements are the same.

A couple of days ago, I had fallen from my chair when I heard on the news that early childhood education teachers were being brought to Finland from Greece and Spain after three months of adaptation training in their home country. It includes studying both the Finnish language and other things needed in a Finnish kindergarten.

Is this a leak that has gone unnoticed in the legislation, or has it really been considered in this way? If my wife had a college degree, things would be much more comfortable. But when it is not, then previous education and work experience is completely reset. It may be that the studies to some extent take into account previous studies and experience, but so far no institution has agreed to say a word about it.

Are such black holes found in other professional groups as well?

Confused spouse of an immigrant

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

