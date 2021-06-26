Reader ‘s opinion My family would desperately need the help of grandparents in childcare, but we just don’t get it

However, my parents regularly take care of the children of my other siblings. Grandparents should treat their grandchildren equally.

When grandparents treat their grandchildren unequally, it produces a lot of sadness and bitterness. Unfortunately, it is often also reflected between siblings in one way or another.

My family has a situation where we would really need the help of grandparents, but we just don’t get it: a large family, a special child, and working parents. My parents regularly take care of the children of my other siblings, and often my mother still says, “These children are easy to look after when they are so self-reliant.”

It raises the idea that providing help depends on what the children are like. However, it is not right for grandchildren or parents of children. Often, the parents who need it the most need it the most.

I know many parents in my circle of friends who wrestle with the same feelings of grief, anger, and injustice. Some have severed the gap with their parents altogether. I understand them, for it is difficult to accept why my endurance as a parent would be less important than the endurance of my siblings; or why grandparents don’t want to spend time with my child in the same way as other grandchildren.

In particular, I hope that as my children grow older, they will not be able to pay attention to the issue so that they will get the impression that they are as important grandchildren as their cousins.

Mum

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

