Reader ‘s opinion My elderly mother fell victim to the scam and lost all her savings

Old my mother has learned to use a computer in her retirement days. Digital skills are sufficient for banking and communication between families. However, the expertise was not sufficient to assess whether the person who convincingly appeared on the phone was reliable when motivated by the desire to ensure the operation of the computer. Unfortunately, my mother spoke quite good English and was able to follow the instructions given. He got scammed and lost all his savings.

After reporting the crime and banking, we thought among the siblings about how we could have protected the mother in advance. Somehow he had been warned, but it didn’t come to mind when we couldn’t describe what the scams actually look like. The newspaper stories were over.

The loss has to be turned around somehow, and that’s why I offer a couple of tips and wishes. I hope from the Cyber ​​Security Agency for more effective communication in various ways in various channels. The elderly do not search for information on the Internet, but watch television. Public interest attacks on Yle’s channels could be used when a clear security attack is underway. In general, attacks should be responded to quickly and communicated comprehensively through various channels.

I hope the banks will be active towards the elderly. I am proposing a so-called security check, which would go through, for example, one-off withdrawal limits and allowing cross-border credit transfers. These could be further tailored to a person’s own needs instead of automatically setting the withdrawal limit as the bank’s default. Security checks should be actively offered even after a certain age. After all, I need a new driver’s license at the age of 70.

Keeping older people involved in the digital world must not expose them to crime. The information needs and functional capacity of the elderly are different from those of younger people who use a lot of digital services. I therefore challenge all authorities and banks to think about how to keep the elderly safe in the digital world.

Daughter

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

