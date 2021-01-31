Reader ‘s opinion My daughter and I are certainly not the only ones scared by a nasal coronavirus test

If the coronavirus test weren’t painful, or at least extremely uncomfortable, people would certainly be more likely to go for it.

I am middle-aged educated mother of two primary school children. Both me and my elementary school daughter are afraid of a nasal coronavirus test so we don’t dare do it. Now, the importance of testing is being emphasized everywhere, and it is certainly important. However, I wanted to bring this out in the public debate completely neglected in the matter, with the barely’m the only one testipelkoni.

Could the test be done only on the pharynx? Or introduce much cheaper and faster saliva tests? The Helsinki-Vantaa dog test is also a great invention, and it would make sense to do it.

If the coronavirus test weren’t painful, or at least extremely uncomfortable, people would certainly be more likely to go for it. The rationale is the accuracy of the PCR test, but even a less accurate test for larger masses and more frequently would drive the same thing. Shouldn’t the core idea in the midst of an epidemic be the rapid detection of exposed and sick and the protection of others? It now seems that the test is a goldmine for laboratories and medical centers and “customer satisfaction” i.e. the test method has no value.

You’re running myself and my family happy even every day, if you do not have to worry about the pain and the result should be in half an hour. This would also allow for the removal of many restrictions and a partial return to normal.

A mother who is afraid of the corona test

We will publish the article

exceptionally under a pseudonym.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.