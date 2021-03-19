Reader ‘s opinion My college-educated immigrant husband is mainly offered hitchhiking

My husband has submitted dozens of applications for jobs in the programming industry, but this has not led to employment.

My husband has lived in Finland for more than six years. He holds a university degree in programming in his home country. He has also studied datanom in Finland. Language skills are Arabic, French, English and satisfactory Finnish. He has submitted dozens of applications for jobs in the programming industry, but this has not led to employment.

Finland needs educated immigrants to work. In reality, the job offered to my husband has been a job in low-paid fields that many Finns would not agree to do in a given day. My husband has worked in the private and public sectors. She has worked as a building cleaner, cleaner, personal assistant, shift service food worker (dishwasher) and cafe worker.

My husband has handled every job conscientiously and there have been no absences. He has received good feedback on his diligence from his superiors. However, her pregnancy, working conditions, poor pay and discrimination have exhausted her and she has stopped those jobs.

Concerns about livelihoods are high. My husband does not want to do business in Kela and he has no customers there. He would like to do work similar to his education in Finland with the salary he lives on. He would like to feel part of our society by paying his taxes here. From an individual’s perspective, building one’s own life without paid work is impossible.

According to statistics, there is an acute shortage of coders and programmers in Finland. The state even supports various coder schools to train the industry for the additional workforce needed.

Why do the needs of the programming industry and the skills of the employee do not meet? Can Finland afford to keep a skilled workforce in the programming industry outside of working life? I challenge every entrepreneur and employer in the programming industry to think about the reasons why getting a job in the industry is so difficult.

Spouse of an immigrant

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

