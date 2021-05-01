Reader ‘s opinion My children dedicate themselves to gig work, but the city of Helsinki is hesitant to pay

At its longest, the salary has had to wait three months. The salary finally came when we parents called a high enough party.

I am For years, I have watched closely how my own children, who live on their own, try to make money by doing gigs in addition to their studies. Some of them work as class teacher substitutes, some work in kindergartens. They all have a common employer, the City of Helsinki.

These students answer the phone late at night or early in the morning. They leave for work on the other side of town at short notice and go to new houses every week.

My children like their work and do it with a big heart. They also trust that after doing their job carefully and on time, the pay will also come on time. They wait a month or longer and start asking where the pay stays. The answer is always the same: “It doesn’t show up here in our payroll, you have to be in touch with where you were at work.”

The school and kindergarten say the information has been sent and will be sent again. This will continue at worst for the next month. No one takes responsibility or settles the matter.

A young person should hang up on the phone queuing for payroll, school or kindergarten while trying to do the day’s work. At this point, the young person is anxious when there is no money to pay the rent. At its longest, the work done has had to wait three months. The salary finally came when we parents called a high enough party.

How many of us who receive a regular monthly salary would go to work with a smile if there was no money in the account on the pay day? And when we called after our salary, we would just be told that our information is nowhere to be found.

It is the employee’s duty to do their job, not to ask for pay. I raise my hat to all the young people who work alongside their studies.

When my own elementary school student comes home from school and says with a smile that they had a nice substitute, I think of these young people gratefully. Without them, the day for many little schoolchildren would have been grayer. In order for the deputies to continue to safeguard the daily lives of small schoolchildren, the City of Helsinki’s payroll system must be made to work.

Salaries on time

