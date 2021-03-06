Reader ‘s opinion Musicology must be restored to its rightful place of honor

Musicology as a discipline is most successful only in connection with humanities and other scientific research. Therefore, transferring the subject to the University of the Arts Helsinki, for example, would not make sense.

Are have been following the situation in the field of musicology at the University of Helsinki with increasing care. The main professorship of the subject has been vacant for four years. Composer lecturers dismissed in 2016 have only been replaced by temporary arrangements. In fact, of the six permanent posts in the subject, there is only one lecturer left. We have also heard how difficult the situation of next year’s classroom instruction is. Why do you want to run down one of the most successful and traditional subjects in our university?

The professorship in question has focused on Western art music, in which field professors have been held from Ilmari Krohn and Erik Tawaststjerna to Eero Tarast, who has been in office for 32 years. During this time, musicology became an integral part of Finnish music life. It contributed to the rise of the whole of Finland as a world-famous music country with its top musicians, from conductors and singers to contemporary composers. The subject has produced more than a hundred dissertations, which is a record in its faculty. The students are well employed and many of them have gotten into the leading positions in music life from the media, orchestras, teaching, festivals; they have often been drawn into employment even before graduation.

The background of musicology at the University of Helsinki is another line of composers Pacius – Faltin – Kajanus – Sibelius – Madetoja – Salmenhaara – Aho – Suilamo – Vuori. It has produced the song Maamme, the first domestic opera, highlighted the choral song – all key symbols of our country’s national identity. Any university in the world would be proud of such a tradition.

Cultural heritage is an integral part of the reputation and rankings of universities internationally. Musicology as a discipline is most successful only in connection with humanities and other scientific research. Therefore, transferring the subject to the University of the Arts Helsinki, for example, would not make sense.

When the academic world talks about responsibility for results as a basis for funding, among other things, it seems rather strange that the results of musicology have apparently not been quoted at the University of Helsinki for any reason. We believe that musicology must be restored to its rightful place among the humanities of the university.

Matti Klinge

Professor Emeritus, University of Helsinki

Hannu Lintu

Chief Conductor of the Radio Symphony Orchestra

Jukka Meurman

Professor Emeritus, University of Helsinki; Chairman of the Finnish Science Association

Susanna Mälkki

Chief Conductor of the Helsinki City Orchestra

Kaija Saariaho

composer, Paris

Juhana Vartiainen

Member of Parliament

