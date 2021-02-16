Reader ‘s opinion Municipalities vaccinate on different grounds

Coronary immunizations national principles have been defined for the order, but the municipalities have nevertheless decided on their own procedures. The order is not the same everywhere. In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Espoo and Vantaa are currently vaccinating people over the age of 80, their carers and people over the age of 65 living in the same household, such as spouses. Helsinki, on the other hand, requires a spouse under the age of 80 to take a decision on family care. So everyday life continues as if the vaccine hadn’t been received until the spouse is vaccinated maybe next fall.

Once the municipalities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have coordinated their other corona activities, couldn’t the same have been done for vaccination? As a cover, you seniors in Espoo and Vantaa, here in Helsinki we continue to wait for vaccination.

Ulla Laiho

Helsinki

