No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion Municipalities vaccinate on different grounds

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 16, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Coronary immunizations national principles have been defined for the order, but the municipalities have nevertheless decided on their own procedures. The order is not the same everywhere. In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Espoo and Vantaa are currently vaccinating people over the age of 80, their carers and people over the age of 65 living in the same household, such as spouses. Helsinki, on the other hand, requires a spouse under the age of 80 to take a decision on family care. So everyday life continues as if the vaccine hadn’t been received until the spouse is vaccinated maybe next fall.

Once the municipalities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have coordinated their other corona activities, couldn’t the same have been done for vaccination? As a cover, you seniors in Espoo and Vantaa, here in Helsinki we continue to wait for vaccination.

Ulla Laiho

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.