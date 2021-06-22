Reader ‘s opinion Municipalities should attract companies that want to pay corporate tax to Finland

A foreign company typically tries to minimize the amount of corporate tax paid in Finland, although it expects to receive, for example, local infrastructure to support its operations.

German pharmaceutical company Bayer is investing EUR 250 million to build a pharmaceutical plant in Turku. The background is a contraceptive coil developed by the pharmaceutical company Leiras in its time. Bayer’s sales are approaching EUR 1 billion, and the number of employees in Turku has grown significantly. Attention should be paid to the tax payment policy of a German company. The management says publicly that they want to pay corporate tax in Finland, because Finnish innovation and know-how are behind the success. Bayer is one of Finland’s largest corporate taxpayers.

In addition to Turku, “medical clusters” have been created in other university cities. In Kuopio, companies have sprung up around the university, with Bayer-like innovation-friendly thinking in the background. Cerebricon, a pharmaceutical research startup, was acquired in 2009 by Charles River Laboratories in the United States. Last year, the company employed 131 people, had a turnover of EUR 20 million, a taxable profit of EUR 4.4 million and was one of the largest corporate taxpayers in Kuopio.

In the second year, the local pulp mill (formerly Savon Sellu) employed 210 people, had a turnover of EUR 151 million and an operating profit of EUR 32.4 million. EUR 44,000 of taxable income was left in Finland. The company’s financial statements are typical of a foreign company that utilizes Finnish forests and ore resources, where the corporate tax paid to Finland is minimized. In return for the jobs they import, these companies require local taxpayers to be involved in building the infrastructure needed by the company.

The new councils elected in the municipal elections should get to know the industry. When attracting companies, in addition to the promised jobs, attention could be paid to the whole, the advantages and disadvantages, and carefully considered which companies should be targeted by taxpayer-funded support measures.

Jorma Pylkkänen

Kuopio

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.