Reader ‘s opinion Municipalities’ discretion in formula projects must be preserved

Land Use and Building Act (MRL) reform process has emphasized the need to strengthen the right of initiative of the private landowner in town planning projects. The justification is the acceleration of zoning.

According to the current Municipal Act, a resident or community of a municipality already has the right to take initiatives in matters concerning the operation of the municipality. This also includes taking zoning initiatives. Due to the general right of initiation, the municipal authority must also issue a decision on the initiative. However, the municipality has the right to decide which formula projects it will undertake.

Up to almost half of municipal town plans can be so-called project plans that come from the initiative of a private operator. It makes sense to start a private zoning project, for example, in downtown areas (extensive private land ownership) and in situations that support the municipality’s housing production, jobs or services.

Often, such zoning projects are promoted as a matter of urgency and implement the municipality’s strategic and general land use objectives.

As climate goals become more stringent, it is even more important to steer the community structure towards solutions that support carbon neutrality. It is also important for the municipal economy to direct the service network, including schools and kindergartens, and infrastructure investments in a long-term and timely manner. Due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus situation, it would now make sense to focus on formula projects that genuinely contribute to the vitality of municipalities.

If a municipality has to embark on a formula project without discretion, resources are decentralized inefficiently. Due to the large administrative area, zoning projects would be implemented sporadically and uncontrollably across the municipality.

Practice has also shown that private landowners are almost always unable to agree on the objectives of a plan project. At worst, this leads to lengthy and lengthy formula processes, which also consume private resources.

Private zoning projects can be even longer than the appeal cycle – and no zoning or municipality can always help. Yet this is invariably formulated in the critiques of private actors as a zoning defect. The right of initiative implicitly emphasizes the emphasis on the private interest over and above the public interest, which cannot be sustainable for the development of society.

Therefore, it is absolutely essential that the municipality still retains the opportunity to decide where and when the plan project will be undertaken.

Kari Nykänen

architect Safa, town plan manager, City of Oulu, member of Safa’s MRL working group

