Reader ‘s opinion Municipalities could support more children’s activities

In the municipalities plays a key role in organizing the activities and leisure of children and young people. The task is important because leisure activities form a significant part of the lives of children and young people. Hobbies create and maintain social relationships, learn new skills, and do meaningful things for yourself.

Hobbies can also find safe adult contacts. If there are other challenges in life, the hobby can have a particularly protective effect on the child.

Children’s strategy according to a report by the corona working group (2021), the coronavirus crisis has reduced recreational opportunities for children and young people. Even before the pandemic, there have been obstacles to the pursuit of children, one example of which is high cost.

The effects of hobby costs are particularly reflected in low-income families. In Save the Children Finland’s 2020 Child Voice survey, 51 per cent of respondents aged 13–17 who define themselves as low-income families felt that their hobby opportunities were poor, while 14 per cent of all respondents felt so.

If a child is not able to participate in the same way as his or her peers, he or she will be left behind except for experiences that others share with each other. This can result in, for example, outsiders, feelings of inferiority, or shame. Many children also find themselves in the embarrassing situation of teachers and other adults asking “what do you do” if they do not.

Often, getting a child into a supported hobby is both financially and mentally a relief for a low-income family. Parents may feel great sorrow, fear, and shame for not being able to pay for the child’s hobby for financial reasons. Worrying about a child’s development and wasting gifts is a feeling unfamiliar to many parents.

Hobbies The Finnish model is a good example of a new way of making hobbies available to as many children as possible during the school day. A prerequisite for the successful establishment of the model is the participation and consultation of children and young people in both the planning and implementation phases. Municipalities have a significant role to play here.

Municipalities also have a key role to play in removing financial barriers to the participation of children and young people: they can create the conditions for free or low-cost leisure activities and provide sufficient financial resources to support leisure activities, for example through supplementary income support.

Hobbies do not have to be particularly goal-oriented to be important and valuable – more free-form and less scheduled leisure activities are also relevant to children and supportive of well-being.

The importance of the child and the parent working together has also received less attention in hobby discussions. Spending free time together doing meaningful activities, such as swimming, making music or moving around in nature, can at best bring positive elements to everyday life and strengthen the well-being of both the child and the parent.

Every the child’s right to meaningful leisure and recreation is enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Hobbies are therefore not a matter of opinion but of children’s own human rights.

This right must be actively promoted in municipal decision-making – as must the child’s right to be heard and influenced in his or her own daily life.

Aino Sarkia

Nina Friman

Elina Lahtinen

Save the Children Association

