Reader ‘s opinion Municipal parking enforcement should always be able to intervene in parking on escape routes

The ambiguity in the interpretation of the Road Traffic Act is problematic.

In Finland has been reading the law in the language of the people for over 250 years. Sometimes it feels like it doesn’t guarantee an effective understanding of the law.

The new Road Traffic Act entered into force in 2020. With regard to parking enforcement, practice has shown that the Act cannot be applied uniformly. This applies in particular to the interpretation of the law in relation to the control of private areas. The rule that parking in a private area without the permission of the owner or occupier of the plot is prohibited has been removed from the Road Traffic Act. Discussions between the authorities have not reached an agreement on the interpretation of the new law. Cities interpret the law differently.

The ambiguous situation of interpretation of the law has led to the Road Traffic Act becoming a kind of privatization law, which has led to a significant number of private areas being subject to private parking control. Parking problems are acute and there is no time for real estate or housing companies to wait for Supreme Administrative Court decisions to guide the judiciary. Therefore, change must be understood.

In particular, I am concerned about the rescue of roads control. Municipal parking enforcement should always have the right to intervene in the accessibility of marked rescue routes and the consent of the property owner or occupier should not be required in this regard. Car ranks on the rescue road could delay the action of the authorities in a fatal way.

Apparently, adequate impact assessments are not always carried out during the preparation of legislation. Ex-post correction of the law is always a challenging process. I hope that the debate will continue, especially with regard to the control of rescue routes.

Sami Hurinki

responsible parking inspector

Tampere

