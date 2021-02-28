Reader ‘s opinion Municipal elections should be postponed to the autumn

Coronavirus situation despite the deterioration, the parties are preparing to hold municipal elections in the spring. The voting process will not be made completely safe for anyone. Unvaccinated people over the age of 60 in particular feel insecure. Voting of quarantined and sick people is a chapter in itself and requires considerable arrangements.

Building polling stations and organizing the voting situation is a resource-intensive effort. The threat above all is the possible worsening of the disease situation and the declaration of state of emergency under the Emergency Preparedness Act before the elections.

The coronary situation can have a very large effect on turnout. If turnout drops to a record low, the election result will not be in line with normal conditions in terms of party support. Municipal elections should be postponed to the autumn as soon as possible.

Lasse Koskenniska

Turku

