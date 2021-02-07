Reader ‘s opinion Municipal elections can be held safely

Tarmo Ropponen wrote (HS Opinion 5.2.), that there are compelling reasons for postponing the municipal elections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus is dangerous for many of us, but experience in other countries, such as the United States, shows that polling stations do not act as significant viruses. In the United States, thanks to a broad advance voting, the turnout in the presidential election also rose to a staggering high despite the pandemic.

There are many measures that can be taken to improve the security of the elections: the pre-voting period could be extended, even more spacious polling stations could be chosen as polling stations, and the front door would ensure that the voting space is not overcrowded.

To curb the coronavirus, for example, additional restrictions on bars would be much more effective and necessary means than postponing elections. The functioning of democracy must also be ensured in the midst of a pandemic.

Asko Padinki

Vantaa

