Reader ‘s opinion Municipal election exams should not be taken to sidings

Parties presidential exams in anticipation of the April municipal elections have begun. The situation in municipalities has also been addressed, but the unrest in the national media has led to unrest in the United States, government policy, employment and the coronavirus. These have very little, if any, to do with municipal decision-making. Such themes should be kept out of the discussions.

Addressing national and global issues in municipal election exams gives the general public the wrong picture of the main issue of the upcoming elections: deciding on people’s everyday surroundings. Municipal decision-makers have no power over immigration, political riot control, or coronavirus vaccinations. They belong to Parliament and the Government.

Party presidency exams should focus purely on issues that can be influenced by future municipal decision-makers. The discussion must therefore focus on how the parties want to direct, for example, school construction, health care, care for the elderly, day care, the extension of compulsory education and high-quality public construction.

Pekka Törrönen

Orimattila

