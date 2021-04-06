Reader ‘s opinion Municipal decision-makers must take responsibility for sustainable procurement

The majority of Finns want common well-being to be created with products and services that do not trample on human rights and do not impair the state of the environment.

Senior, who rushes their children to kindergarten, may not have time to think about the consequences of a child ‘s lunch soup and snack banana for the climate, biodiversity and farmers’ livelihoods. Not to mention what kind of cleaning agents have been used to clean the kindergarten or whether the boss of the cleaner may have confiscated his passport, such as Helsingin Sanomat (5.7.2020) said What happened in schools and kindergartens in Southern Finland.

However, the majority of Finns want common well-being to be created with products and services that do not trample on human rights and do not impair the state of the environment.

According to a consumer survey conducted by Kantar TNS in January, 80 per cent of Finns believe that municipalities should set an example with responsible procurement. More than half of Finns would also prefer to vote for a candidate who supports responsible procurement.

According to the study, accountability is required across party boundaries. The importance of labor and human rights in particular has grown. 74 percent of respondents believe that municipalities should favor socially responsible products, even if the price is slightly higher. In the corresponding survey during the last municipal elections, the figure was 57 percent. The majority of Finns would also prefer environmentally responsible procurement.

Municipal councilors make decisions about services whose many multiplier effects are often overshadowed. It is not a question of insignificant sums, but of tens of billions of euros in purchases every year.

The Procurement Act makes it possible to make many responsibility and environmental criteria a condition of procurement. Requiring responsibility certifications is an easy first step here.

However, the use of these opportunities is very limited. For example, environmental and human rights requirements are rare in textile procurement, although municipalities and associations of municipalities use a huge amount of hand towels, sheets, work clothes and other textiles. At the same time, many consumers are struggling to reduce their consumption of fast fashion.

Coronavirus pandemic after that, municipalities rebuild their economies. A pandemic with root causes in unsustainable consumption is forcing us to reconsider the functioning of our society. Economic reconstruction is an excellent place to improve the responsibility of procurement and strengthen sustainable development.

Municipalities have a lot of economic power. It is the responsibility of municipal councilors to ensure that the services and products used by municipalities are procured with respect for the well-being of nature and people.

Riikka Holopainen

Managing Director, Ecolabelling Finland

Aura Lamminparras

Executive Vice President, Pro Organic

Janne Sivonen

Executive Director, Fair Trade Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.