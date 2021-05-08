Reader ‘s opinion Mothers have earned a holiday

Mother’s Day began to be spent in Finland about a hundred years ago. The Finnish Home Education Association (now the Finnish Parents’ Association) put forward the idea of ​​celebrating mothers in Finland. The general secretary of the association, Vilho Reiman, wanted to dedicate the celebration to “mothers of the fraternal war who had lost their sons in battles”. In 1919, the Salvation Army was also campaigning for Mother’s Day.

In the same year, celebrations began to become more common in many places in Finland, but not yet everywhere. The Home Education Association wanted to remind at the time: “Mothers, the heart of our homes, then be the hero of the day everywhere. Let us then give direct recognition to the mothers for the great work they have to do in society, for in all their silence and modesty they receive the greatest workload, and so do the Most Expensive Victims. ”

Let us remember those important instructions this Sunday as well. Congratulations to all mothers!

Juha Javanainen

historian, Tampere

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.