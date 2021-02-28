Reader ‘s opinion More state funds should be directed to litigation

Legal processes should be made lighter and certain processes completely overhauled.

Constitution guarantees the citizen the right to a fair trial. However, the realization of legal protection takes place at the person’s own expense and risk. The unsuccessful party is to be ordered to pay the costs of the other party.

Litigation is faced when things are difficult, even for experts. Different courts may decide the matter in completely different ways. Even then, the losing party bears the responsibility for the costs of the common ambiguity. Such a division of responsibilities is not right.

Dispute resolution in a civilized way and under the control of society is part of the Western social system. Therefore, the realization of legal certainty, including fair distribution of costs, should be ensured in the Constitution. It would help to ensure that other legislation also safeguards this right.

The realization of legal protection is not free. The state should direct more funds to litigation so that people in general have the opportunity to go to court without fear of the economic catastrophe that will follow if the dispute disappears. On the other hand, legal processes should be made lighter and certain processes completely reformed.

For example, disputes over children’s matters would need a completely new solution. Do parents need legal assistance at all? There is little legalism in child disputes, all the more problematic in human relationships. Litigation today takes a long time and involves a huge waste of society’s resources.

The judiciary should play its part in ensuring that costs remain reasonable. Alongside the court’s conciliation activities, funds should be directed to the bar’s conciliation procedure. Lawyers often have better knowledge of where a shoe is squeezed in a dispute.

Could it be the general rule that everyone should bear their own costs in principle? This would require government investment and better legal security products from insurance companies.

There is a lot of public discussion about top-level issues, various human and fundamental rights issues at the international and national levels. The right to a fair and equitable trial is an equally important legal interest. Today, the court is often left without fear of litigation.

Tero Matsinen

lawyer, Jyväskylä

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.