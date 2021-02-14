Reader ‘s opinion More factories need to be built

In The bioproduct mill, which will be completed in 2023, will replace the old pulp mill in Kemi, but several more new mills will be needed to replace half a dozen aged pulp mills from the 20th century.

It is best if new factories can be built in the same locations where the old factories will be demolished. The conditions of the environmental permit are met if the new and large plant produces less harmful emissions than the decommissioned plant with a valid environmental permit.

It is good to concentrate production in Finland and Sweden, where exceptional thinning is used in forest management around the world. The carbon sink of Finnish forests will not automatically deteriorate if the growth of the stand is further increased.

Pekka Kauppi

Professor Emeritus of Environmental Protection, Helsinki

