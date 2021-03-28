Reader ‘s opinion More allotment garden areas should be zoned to bring down cottage prices

Cottage prices have fallen out of control due to high demand.

I suggestthat more allotment garden areas be zoned for the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Coronavirus restrictions have highlighted the unequal opportunities for residents of the metropolitan area to vacation. The poor already live in cramped conditions and do not have separate holiday homes with facilities.

The original idea of ​​the allotment garden cottage areas has been to bring farming and recreation opportunities to low-income city dwellers. However, cottage prices have fallen out of control due to high demand.

Although the population of Helsinki has grown year after year, the number of allotment garden areas has not.

Thus, in the context of climate change, it is necessary to support leisure activities that do not have a large carbon footprint. Holidays in the allotment garden cottage do not involve air travel, private motoring or private ownership of large properties. The construction of new allotment garden areas would also provide comfortable walking and jogging routes for all city dwellers, as they are plots of land except for public recreation areas.

Aiju Salminen

Helsinki

