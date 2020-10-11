Reader ‘s opinion Modest for building Vuosaari

Salla Luopajärvi took a position (HS Opinion 9.10.) the planning principles of Vartiokylänlahti currently on the table in the Urban Environment Board. As part of them, a decision will be made on the construction of the Meri-Rastila forest mentioned by Luopajärvi.

I consider the proposed plans to be oversized and to endanger the significant green and recreational areas of Eastern Helsinki. The construction of the Meri-Rastila forest, which is important for its natural values, and Rastila’s well-functioning camping site should be abandoned altogether. A significant amount of additional construction has already been decided in the center of Vuosaari. That should be enough.

The fact that the planning of Östersundom, which was connected to Helsinki in 2010, is not progressing, is not a reason to build every green area in Eastern Helsinki.

Ville Jalovaara

Member of Helsinki City Council (sd)

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.