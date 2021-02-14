Reader ‘s opinion Mining licensing complies with the law

We understand that there are concerns about reserves and mineral exploration and that municipalities, entrepreneurs and residents in the immediate area have different needs for land use.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said (11.2.), that in the view of the Saimaa without mines people’s movement, the Administrative Court and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) interpret the Mining Act in favor of mining companies.

Tukes is an authority and operates under current legislation. Legislative power in Finland lies with Parliament, and the legality of the authorities’ activities is monitored by the Chancellor of Justice. No remarks have been made about Tukes’ activities as a licensing and supervisory authority.

We understand that there are concerns about reserves and mineral exploration and that municipalities, entrepreneurs and residents in the immediate area have different needs for land use. The Mining Act is currently being reformed, with the aim of empowering citizens and taking greater account of environmental issues. Tukes is involved in a working group reforming the Mining Act.

As a mining authority within the meaning of the Mining Act, Tukes issues reservation decisions and mineral exploration permits pursuant to the Act. In the reserve area, it is possible to carry out the small-scale exploration work allowed for each man, in practice to explore the soil from a depth of up to ten centimeters. The reservation decision gives the applicant the privilege of preparing an mineral exploration application for the area.

In connection with the processing of an exploration permit application, Tukes must investigate the natural, water and environmental impacts of the area and consult various parties on the permit applications. Mineral exploration permits require statements from, among others, ely centers and municipalities, which evaluate the application from the perspectives of nature conservation and land use.

Tukes’ reservation decision means an area reservation for mineral exploration planning. An ore prospecting permit is an exploration permit to search for ore. Neither of these automatically leads to the mine, as a mining permit is required for the mine.

Based on the current Mining Act (2011), no new mines have been established in Finland. As a mining authority, Tukes monitors compliance with permit conditions and conducts inspections of mineral exploration areas and mines.

Kirsi Levä

Director, Tukes

Kimmo Peltonen

General Manager, Tukes

