Reader ‘s opinion Mental disorders in children need to be treated

If a child or young person does not receive the care they need, it is likely that depression, for example, will accompany adulthood.

In the media there has been a debate on the psychiatric treatment of children and adolescents (e.g. Guest pen HS 12.5.). Deficiencies in the organization of care and an increase in the number of patients constitute an unsustainable equation. The shortage of nurses and the pressure of a corona pandemic make the situation even more difficult.

Inadequate mental health services for children and young people are reflected in both financial burden and human suffering. According to an calculation by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the annual cost of mental health disorders in Finland is about 11 billion euros. Mental health disorders significantly increase sick leave and reduce business productivity. Expenses are incurred for arranging medical care and medication. In addition, expenditure is allocated to the education system, the criminal and judicial system and social welfare.

If a child or young person does not receive the care they need, it is likely that depression, for example, will accompany adulthood. Impaired functioning makes it difficult to succeed in school and find a place to study. The chain from one generation to the next is complete. Parental financial difficulties or mental health disorders have been found to increase the risk of a child becoming ill.

National and international recommendations based on efficacy studies guide the implementation of treatment. Treatment interventions developed for depression, anxiety, and neuropsychiatric disorders should be fully utilized. This could reduce harm to patients and families, support employment and break the intergenerational transmission of mental illness. The cost of arranging care would pay for itself in terms of well-being and a smooth transition of the child and young person to adulthood and working life.

Katriina Anttila

Doctor of Health Sciences

nurse, Hus child psychiatry

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can submit an opinion piece or read the principles of the article at www.hs.fi/kirjoitamielipidekirjoitus/.