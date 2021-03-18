Reader ‘s opinion Men can be super-kind too

In Helsingin Sanomat (17.3) was an important thing about kindness. It is likely to help many people with hyperplasia live a better life with their attributes. As was rightly pointed out in the story, there are also super-kind men. What was interesting, however, was that only women had been interviewed.

It is probably very difficult for a man to reveal his transcendence. That doesn’t fit the traditional male image at all. I have found that men famous for its aggressiveness sometimes has been due to the fact that the kilt baby is finally broken.

Tapio Lampinen

Professor, Jyväskylä

