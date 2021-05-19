Reader ‘s opinion Mediation provides support and guidance to both parties

Mediation is a dialogue that assesses the parties ’ability to commit to change and break the cycle of violence.

Positions conciliation of intimate partner violence reveal that the interlocutors lack substantive expertise on the issue, and the information is based on external factors. Violence is always reprehensible and the perpetrator must take responsibility for it. If he does not get help with the situation, the violent behavior may continue. Referring the experiencer to services and receiving support is paramount to his or her own recovery and survival process.

Mediation provides the parties with the opportunity for individual discussions and service guidance, as well as adequate support. During the process, it can also be stated that there are no preconditions for a joint meeting. It is up to the mediation staff to assess this. Mediators allow for a constructive discussion and a safe encounter in which the parties are heard.

Conciliation is not a negotiation but a dialogue that assesses the ability of the parties to commit to change and break the cycle of violence. It is also important to take into account the best interests of children and to ensure a safe growth environment.

Social work in child protection plays an important role, but otherwise social work will not automatically come in support of the crisis. Police officers can provide information on the operation of the Crime Victim Support Service, but they do not have the resources to ensure referral to the service.

Domestic violence is always a crime under official prosecution. Even in the slightest crimes, the prosecutor always has the right to prosecute.

Human rights and individual freedom are realized in mediation. The driving forces of life are constructive discussion and inclusive dialogue. In my work, I am still ready to help people find solutions to crises and challenges in a close relationship and to act as a listening ear and a person present when no one else has heard them. After all, no one is left alone!

Minna Autere

Helsinki

