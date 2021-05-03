Reader ‘s opinion Many teachers will return to office during the summer

Antti Koskinen was missing (HS Opinion 3.5.) perpetual stigma in the field of education, i.e. summer unemployment for substitute teachers. He pointed his accusing fingers at the employer, his trade union and the MPs. Koskinen rightly demands rectification.

However, he did not take a stand on one side of the problem, which also discriminates against part-time and substitute teachers. Teachers on various family and other leave register for their posts during the summer weeks, in which case their deputies are laid off or laid off. When the actual teaching work begins in the fall, these “summer teachers” enroll again for family and other vacations.

However, this shortcoming cannot be addressed, as it is an advantage achieved cemented by the Education Trade Union and collective agreements. Would there be solidarity at the beginning of the teachers’ rooms to eliminate this problem?

Pentti Salin

Kouvola

