Reader ‘s opinion Many small airports are not suitable for professional activities

It seems that the Ministry of Transport and Communications does not fully understand how serious the predicament of the air transport industry is.

Ministry of Transport and Communications General Director Sabina Lindström wrote (HS Opinion 13.1.), how the Ministry has supported alternatives to Malmi Airport. Based on the writing, it seems that the ministry does not fully understand how serious the predicament of the air transport industry is.

Is true, that the Ministry has granted grants totaling EUR 5.34 million to the airport network outside Finavia. Given the situation and need for the ore, it is about salt money. The Ministry itself has determined in 2015 that the construction of the replacement airport in Malmi will cost EUR 27 million.

Less than two months ago, on 26 November, Parliament decided to maintain the obligation it had previously imposed to secure an investment site for Malmi’s operations from good connections. According to Parliament, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has not fulfilled this obligation.

Lindström wrote that several people who had previously worked at Malmi have already managed to move from Malmi to other fields and continued to operate without any problems. I don’t know of a single company for which this would be true.

Problem is specifically in the placement of professional general aviation. Professional operations need an airport that meets operational standards in terms of runway lights, instrument approaches, runway length, hangar and office space, and winter maintenance.

Most airports around the capital are important as network reinforcers, but they are not suitable for professional activities.

As part of transport policy, air transport has been almost completely forgotten. In the past, it has been thought that the state-owned operators Finavia and Finnair take care of domestic traffic. As we well know, this time is now over and Air Transport needs not only the situation at Malmi Airport but also national acute solutions.

Fortunately, there are good solutions. The technology of the future will enable small airports and thin connections to be operated more efficiently and with a better level of service. With electrification, the environmental issues of air traffic will also be resolved.

An efficient, nationwide air transport network is a vital condition, especially for business and the export industry.

Industry needs acute state support for recovery and the fulfillment of obligations imposed by Parliament, just as the state takes care of road, rail and sea network. After the basic investments, the industry must be able to operate profitably on its own.

This is not going to be even difficult, as there is such a big breakthrough and opportunity for future aviation technology. The planes, air taxis and electric planes we have now seen are just the beginning. Finland has industry excellence and research, so the air traffic of the future is a national opportunity for Finland.

Esa Korjula

Redstone Aero oy

Helsinki-East Aerodrome

