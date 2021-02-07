Reader ‘s opinion Many people do not tolerate onions – a clear label “onion-free” is required for buffet meals

The taste of the onions is so strong that the authentic delicacies of the food are easily covered under it.

Specialist Matti Ilmavirta photographed (HS 28.1.) very abdominal migraine. Other types of stomach cramps also plague many people today.

To a significant extent, stomach problems are linked to food bulbs. For some, it’s all about allergic tolerance reactions.

In this case, even odors spreading from the onion into the indoor air can be really harmful. These odors adhere tightly to textiles, among other things – and at worst, even odor-sensitive night’s sleep.

The most harmful is usually raw onions: in salads, for example, leek or red onion is quite unbearable. Naturally, garlic is also at the top of the problem: as a clove, as a spice supplement, as salt. The disadvantages are reduced when the onions are cooked differently or in vinegar.

The recipes of the various media include a large portion of onions in almost every recipe. This is surprising because the taste of the onions is so strong that the authentic delicacies of the food are easily masked underneath it. It would always be polite to ask food guests in advance about the suitability of using onions.

Today, various warning labels are already clearly displayed on buffet meals and product labels: sugar-free, lactose-free, gluten-free. But in what wonder does the clear notation “bulbless” linger?

Hans Vogt

Licentiate of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, Salo

