Reader ‘s opinion Many mayors see dreams of well-paid families with children working remotely who will save the dwindling municipal economy

What if municipalities began to attract middle-aged and retired people living alone to fill vacant homes by offering them for rent at an affordable price?

Padasjoen Mayor Petri Koivula wrote (HS Opinion 2.1.)that the withering of the countryside is shaking the whole of Finland.

In the debate on rural depopulation, one point has received very little attention: the diversity of housing needs. According to statistics, the number of single-person households is growing all the time. Nevertheless, the speeches always emphasize the desire to have families with children in the countryside, who will build a detached house and bring a job when they come.

There is little talk of a rental housing supply. The starting assumption is that there are only nearly demolished 1970s apartment buildings in rural settlements that migrants hardly want to live in.

When browsing the online housing market, you will find a huge number of detached houses of different ages, condition and prices for sale, but only a few that are offered for rent.

Many mayors see dreams of well-paid families with children working remotely who will save the withering municipal economy. In many municipalities, they remain a dream come true. Unfortunately.

What if the situation were seen the other way around? Middle-aged and retired people living alone would be attracted to fill vacant homes by offering them for rent at an affordable price.

A system could be set up to make it easier to rent, for example, detached houses and terraced houses owned by heirs. Migrant-minded city dwellers could first try living in rural areas as tenants before committing to permanently buy an apartment in a municipality where housing prices are only falling.

Keeping homes (as well as commercial apartments) empty is a loss for everyone. The condition of an empty detached house rapidly declines when its maintenance care is neglected. The value of townhouses decreases as the number of empty dwellings in them increases. The inhabited and managed living environment also strengthens the preservation of the value of the property of other residents of the area.

The new residents also have a refreshing effect on the municipality’s business activities. Residents use local services, bring their guests to the village, participate in municipal affairs and, in a good way, even make decisions. The new residents bring their own experience and vision to the new hometown. If they are just given a chance.

Tarja Antikainen

Jämsä

