Reader ‘s opinion Many have to throw biowaste into mixed waste when there is no collection

There is a need for a nationwide collection of biowaste that is easy for residents, for example in connection with shops.

In Finland not enough bio-waste is sorted, but the majority of it is put in the final waste (Yle 17.10.).

According to Statistics Finland, in 2019 there were 1,163,106 detached houses, 82,651 terraced and chain houses and 511,900 summer cottages in Finland. A fair number of households where the collection of final waste is arranged on a house-by-house basis. In addition, there are various waste sorting stations everywhere. They can leave so-called dry waste, but not biowaste.

In apartment buildings, this is currently taken into account, ie the waste point must have a biowaste container.

Is there a centralized biowaste collection point anywhere in Finland where homeowners and cottagers could leave their biowaste? At least I haven’t seen it in southern Finland. I doubt that the majority of Finnish home and summer cottage residents will definitely put their biowaste in the final waste due to the lack of collection, because a garbage truck visits the yard of every house relatively often. In addition, the composter seems to be quite strange for the younger generation to care for – often the long-term benefits for the well-being of the garden are no longer understood.

The waste facility in Kouvola, my own cottage municipality, states on its website that “if there is no biowaste collection or composter, biowaste can be placed in the final waste”. This is probably a common practice in Finland.

A nationwide collection of biowaste should be launched if biowaste is to be used as a fuel. Collection should be easy for residents: there should be rubbish bins in connection with all major shops and supermarkets. The network should be tight and often emptied because who wants to smell biowaste near homes or shops for very many days.

Decision-makers should address this problem for the whole of Finland, because other collection works really well, but bio-waste collection does not. If you want to utilize biowaste, you have to invest in collection.

Pirjo Piensalmi

A cottage from Kouvola

Helsinki

