Reader ‘s opinion Malmi Airport is not “former”

The people of Helsinki voters have received notification letters for advance voting in municipal elections. Recipients have been confused by a polling place called “Former Malmi Airport”. There is no such place officially. The instructions refer to the postal address 00700 Malmi Airport. The same name is still valid as an official border crossing point and will also appear on road signs. By aviation order, only the main runway is closed until June 14, 2021.

In addition, several legal proceedings are pending concerning the future of the airport. However, the City of Helsinki has constantly used the term former airport in its communications. Purposeful word choice has sought to influence people’s imaginations. However, as the official name of the polling station, it must be considered incorrect.

Raine Haikarainen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.