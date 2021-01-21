Reader ‘s opinion Malmi Airport is known in the world

The World Monuments Fund has twice selected Malmi for the list of the 100 most endangered cultural sites in the world.

Matti Martikainen wrote (HS Opinion 15.1.), Malmi is not a world – famous Small Field. The argument is not true. In addition to aviation circles, the airport is known around the world.

The World Monuments Fund has twice selected Malmi for the list of the 100 most endangered cultural sites in the world and Europa Nostra for the list of the seven most endangered cultural sites in Europe. The architectural organization Docomomo has raised the value buildings of the field to the public. In its four-year review, the international organization of experts Icomos gives Malmi plenty of space as an “icon of Finnish modernism” and emphasizes that the valuable object remains only in its original use. It could develop into a center for ecological aviation and tourism.

Representatives of the organizations have also suggested that Helsinki seek UNESCO World Heritage value for the Olympic function as a whole. Malmi Airport is a valuable part of the whole. If it is destroyed, it will be much more difficult to obtain a World Heritage Site.

Raine Haikarainen

Helsinki

