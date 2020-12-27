Reader ‘s opinion Loose financing of housing production increases uncontrolled indebtedness

Little attention has been paid to the risks of housing companies.

Mortgages demand, according to bank executives, has risen to record levels during the autumn. Demand for loans has also been boosted by the sale of old homes. Financiers believe that indebtedness and housing price developments have been moderate, but large differences between residential areas and neighborhoods are reflected in prices. Many dwellings are at risk even if the loan ceiling recommended by the authorities has been complied with: 85-95% of the market value of the dwelling to be borrowed.

Buying a home is the biggest financial decision for a household. The buyer often subscribes for shares entitling to the management of the apartment without taking into account his share of the housing company’s total liabilities. Share subscribers are always jointly and severally liable for the company’s liabilities.

The buyer of an apartment chooses the residential area and apartment to be purchased according to his or her preferences and needs. Worrying forms are being used to promote the sale of new homes. I am considering selling prices of apartments Minister Matti Vanhanen (Center) (New Finland 11.9.) agrees with it that “a high share of a corporate loan and a cheap sale price are attractive to invest in an apartment where the buyer would not actually have the money”.

Little attention has been paid to the risks of housing companies. How have various “plot funds” related to investment activities become more common in housing production? This has been brought about by at least two factors: cheap and readily available money, and urban and municipal land policies that entice investors to acquire buildable land even years before construction begins.

Loose financing of housing production increases uncontrolled indebtedness. Today’s mortgage debtor lacks the support the mortgage debtor received in the 1980s: property appreciation and mortgage repayments were handled by inflation.

Taisto Fabric

Doctor of Economics, Oulu

