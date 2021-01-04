Reader ‘s opinion Logging in to the Suomi.fi service is very tedious

In matters concerning the estate, the current procedure causes unreasonable difficulties, especially for elderly heirs.

Deaths have hitherto been able to authorize a representative to conduct their affairs only through the Look system. Now the authority revokes these authorizations and everyone has to acquire new authorizations for the Suomi.fi system.

You log in to the Suomi.fi system with strong recognition, for example with bank IDs. For some reason, however, for example, estates, associations and forest consortia cannot authorize their representatives in this way.

Example: A person has existing authority in the View system. They will cease to function and the estate must be re-authorized. The authorized person must download the form from Suomi.fi, fill it in, print it out and sign it. All members of the estate must also give their consent on a paper form. All forms must be photographed or scanned for the Digital and Demographic Information Office. Paper copies of all participants’ passports or the like must be attached. In addition, a copy of the charter is required.

A large estate may have several shareholders. They can be scattered around the world. Re-applying for legally valid authorizations is a lot of concern and inconvenience for many.

The company’s accountant is in a similar situation. However, he survives with a reasonable amount of work. He makes a request to Suomi.fi with his bank IDs to obtain authorizations. Company executives can log in with their own IDs and accept these credentials.

It would be reasonable for the estates to work the same way. The current procedure often causes unreasonable difficulties for even elderly heirs. Most of them, too, could log in with their own credentials to accept the requested credentials.

The Watch system must be kept in use until Suomi.fi also works effectively for these groups.

Piia Rane

Kirkkonummi

