Reader ‘s opinion Local Services for Student Care are not threatened by social security reform

It is not a question of relocating study care, but only of harmonizing the responsibility for organizing study services provided by social and health care professionals.

Lea Pulkkinen and Marja-Kristiina Lerkkanen criticized (HS Guest Pen March 22) the government’s proposal to transfer study care psychologists and curators to the responsibility of welfare areas. The customer-orientation of Student Care Services or Local Services are not threatened by the SOTE reform. In many municipalities, all student care services are already SOTE services. The experiences are good; curators and psychologists work at the school, attend classes, and participate in workshops and student meetings.

It is not a question of relocating study care, but only of harmonizing the responsibility for organizing study services provided by social and health care professionals.

Student care is a large entity that supports the well-being of the student. The principal, teachers and other staff will continue to be the most important providers of community study care in the school. Student welfare services (curatorial and psychological services and school health care) participate in the planning, evaluation and implementation of community work. There are no changes coming to this.

Sote-side services work well in schools. For example, a school nurse is in a health services organization but works at a school. According to our follow-ups, she participates in community work with the same amount of work as a psychologist and is more often involved in the school’s study support team. The nurse is the most familiar way for students to seek help. He has been visited by 39 per cent from 8 to 9 per cent, except for health examinations. students during the school year. 12 per cent have visited a curator and nine per cent a psychologist (School Health Survey 2019).

The administration that organizes the services is irrelevant to children and young people. They need functional study care services that work as a team, as well as effective methods for treating mental health problems, for example. One provider of student care services creates better opportunities for this than the current very heterogeneous way of organizing.

Marke Hietanen-Peltola

senior physician

Päivi Lindberg

leading expert

Department of Health and Welfare

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.